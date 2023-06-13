Early-stage startups HighXP, Satyukt Analytics, Myplan8 raise funding

Credit: 123RF.com

Gaming startup HighXP, software-as-a-service startup Satyukt Analytics and climatetech startup Myplan8 have secured early-stage funding, the companies said on Tuesday.

Gaming startup HighXP has raised $2.2 million (Rs 18.1 crore) in a seed funding round led by 3one4 Capital. The round also saw participation from VC firms Prime Venture Partners and Gemba Capital along with angel investors like Rahul Bhardwaj (Junglee Games), Anuj Tandon (Jetsynthesys), and Giri Patil (Propertyfinder).



The Bengaluru-based startup will deploy the funds to push the development of its debut game along with hiring talent.

Advertisement

Founded by Shankara Seethappa and Raghu Sankar, HighXP is a gaming studio that builds social-casual games for a global audience. HighXP's debut game, Doodle Me, a social drawing and guessing game, is soft-launched in select geographies including India and is available for free on the Google Play store and Apple Store.

“This investment will enable us to continue developing engaging games for our players. With this funding, we look forward to expanding our team and launching new games " said Shankara Seethappa, co-founder and chief executive officer, HighXP.

Satyukt Analytics



Agriculture-focused SaaS startup Satyukt Analytics has secured $1.2 million (Rs 10 crore) in a pre-Series A funding round from Nabventures, a venture growth equity fund backed by National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development (NABARD).

Advertisement

The funds will be used to develop the technology stack of its application named Sat2farm.

Founded in 2018, Satyukt deploys satellite technology and machine learning to provide SaaS-based advisory services to farmers. Satyukt’s proprietary technology can measure farm soil nutrient content within minutes enabling users to assess soil quality on their mobile devices without having to visit the farm.

Meanwhile, Nabventures is a venture growth equity fund backed by NABARD that invests in food, agritech, and rural fintech. The fund, which claims to have Rs 598 crore worth of assets under management (AUM) has deployed Rs 226 crore in 10 startups. It counts Jai Kisan, Unnati, Satyukt, Vilcart, TenderCuts, TraceX, Eggoz, amongst others as part of its portfolio.

Advertisement

KRNY Innovations Pvt. Ltd. which operates climatetech startup Myplan8, has raised an undisclosed amount in a pre-seed funding round from a host of high-net-worth individuals (HNIs).

The startup will use the capital for product development, hiring as well as expanding its market footprint.

Advertisement

“At Myplan8 we have built a reward-based ecosystem that encourages individuals to make positive changes. This funding will enable us to accelerate our progress in building sustainable solutions that address the climate challenges facing our planet," said Koushik Sur, founder, Myplan8.

The startup uses artificial intelligence, data analytics, sustainable development goals, to create solutions. The company's core focus areas include green score intelligence (a proprietary intelligence and scoring mechanism), climate change mitigation by awareness in individuals, carbon footprint reduction and generating and democratizing carbon credits.

Advertisement

Share article on Leave Your Comments