Early-stage firms Firefly Diamonds, Pizza Wings, FluxGen, Irame.ai, Gramiyaa secure funding

Firefly Diamonds' co-founders Adit Bhansali (left) and Aayush Bhansali

Jewellery brand Firefly Diamonds, fast food chain Pizza Wings, climate tech company FluxGen, AI-powered enterprise productivity and audit intelligence platform Irame.ai, and cold-pressed oil brand Gramiyaa have raised funding from various investors, the companies said.

Firefly Diamonds, a lab-grown diamond jewellery brand, has secured $3 million (Rs 25.7 crore) in a seed round, which was led by WestBridge Capital.

The funding will accelerate the brand’s retail expansion, enhance its digital presence, and support R&D for new jewellery collections, according to the company’s statement.

Founded in 2023 by Adit Bhansali and Aayush Bhansali, Firefly Diamonds currently operates stores in four cities: Mumbai, Pune, Bengaluru, and Hyderabad. It plans to expand to more than 20 locations over the next two years.

The Rohtak-based quick-service restaurant (QSR) brand had last year raised $4 million in a seed round. The latest funding will support the company’s expansion efforts in northern and northeastern India.

"Pizza Wings is set to accelerate its expansion, with 70-80% of its growth focused on Tier 2 and Tier 3 cities while maintaining a 20-30% presence in metro markets," the company said in a statement.

It plans to open 50 new stores, expanding to 100 outlets by the end of 2025. The company also intends to make strategic hires in finance, logistics and marketing. Pizza Wings was founded in 2014 by Aditya Dhanda, Rajpal Sangwan, and Vikas Nain.

Climate tech company FluxGen has raised Rs 28 crore ($3.25 million) in a pre-Series A funding round to fuel its expansion across India and the Middle East.

The round was led by IAN Alpha Fund, with participation from Rainmatter, Gameskraft Technologies, Intersection Ventures, and Force Ventures, and existing investors Axilor Ventures and Arali Ventures.

FluxGen helps industries mitigate water-related risks and drive sustainability through advanced AI and IoT systems.

JSA advised FluxGen on securing this funding, with the deal led by Partners Gerald Manoharan and Manuel Jose, and supported by principal associate Manas Ingle.

Irame.ai

The AI-powered enterprise productivity and audit intelligence platform has secured $1 million in seed funding from venture capital firm SenseAI Venture.

With the funding, Irame.ai will scale AI-driven audit intelligence across enterprises, expand its capabilities, and set new benchmarks for governance and compliance automation in a rapidly evolving regulatory landscape.

Gramiyaa

Gramiyaa has raised Rs 7.2 crore in an equity pre-Series A round, led by Homegrown Ventures, alongside Campus Fund and Mumbai Angels. It had previously raised a seed round from the three investors in March last year.

With the new funding, the company will expand production, build brand awareness, and solidify its leadership in the segment, it said.

Founded by Sibi Manivannan and Mohamed Yaseen, Gramiyaa sells wood cold-pressed oils. The company operates its own manufacturing facility and is looking to expand its production capacity.

