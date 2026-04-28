Zomato owner Eternal beats Q4 profit forecast on quick commerce, food delivery growth

A delivery worker of Zomato prepares to pick up an order from a restaurant in Mumbai. | Credit: Reuters/Francis Mascarenhas/File Photo

Indian online delivery firm Eternal posted better-than-expected quarterly profit on Tuesday, supported by continued expansion in its quick-commerce business and steady growth in its core food delivery unit.

The company reported a consolidated net profit of 1.74 billion rupees ($18.40 million) for the quarter ended March, above analysts' estimates of 1.21 billion rupees, per data compiled by LSEG.

Eternal's quick commerce arm Blinkit - which delivers everything from groceries to electronics within minutes - was a key growth driver, driven by store additions, wider product assortment and expanding geographic coverage. The company added 216 Blinkit stores in the quarter, taking the total to 2,243.

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India's fast-growing quick-commerce market also includes players such as Swiggy's Instamart and Zepto. Conglomerates such as Reliance and global players Amazon and Walmart-backed Flipkart are also vying for a share of the growing market.

Margins at both Eternal's food delivery business Zomato and at Blinkit improved during the quarter, the company said. Growth in food delivery was supported by a lower minimum order value threshold to qualify for free delivery for its Gold-subscribing customers, it added.

Food delivery net order value grew 18.8% year-on-year, improving for the third straight quarter and getting closer to the firm's long-term target of more than 20% annual growth.

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"Revenue per order continues to improve and operating cost efficiencies have kept pace, which is why margins have remained stable even as the order mix has shifted towards lower-value orders", the company said.

The company's shares pared losses of as much as 4% after the results to close 0.95% lower in Mumbai trade.

Eternal's revenue from operations rose almost three-fold year-on-year to 172.92 billion rupees, missing analysts' expectations of 182.81 billion rupees, according to LSEG data.

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