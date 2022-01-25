E-com focused Contlo racks up pre-seed funding from Better Capital

Contlo Technologies Pvt. Ltd, which operates AI-powered customer data and marketing platform for e-commerce and D2C brands Contlo, on Tuesday said it has raised $800,000 (around Rs 5 crore) in a pre-seed funding led by Better Capital.

The round also saw participation from investors including Titan Capital and other angel investors.

The startup, launched jointly by Ishaan Bhola and Mukunda NS, enables e-commerce stores to boost their sales, drive customer loyalty and retention using omnichannel customer engagement.

“We have got a very strong validation from the market and will be looking to double down on our momentum. Raised funds will be used for hiring, doubling down on the product, and ramping up the go-to-market motion. Our vision is to provide enablement to e-commerce and direct-to-consumer brands," said Ishaan Bhola, Co-Founder and CEO of Contlo.

"Contlo uses data science to help e-commerce merchants and D2C brands personalise omnichannel outreach to customers in a way that was never done before. We are excited to be Contlo’s founding stage partner”, said Vaibhav Domkundwar, CEO of Better Capital.

Contlo claimed that it is being used by over 500 e-commerce and direct-to-consumer (D2C) brands across the globe.