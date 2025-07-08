A91 Partners-backed healthy snack brand Happilo looks to raise fresh funds

Premium Happilo founder Vikas Nahar

Healthy snack company Happilo International Pvt. Ltd, which is backed by private equity firm Motilal Oswal Alternates and growth-stage investment firm A91 Partners, is looking to raise fresh funding after a two-year gap, two people aware of the development told VCCircle. Happilo, launched in 2016 by Vikas Nahar, who is also ......