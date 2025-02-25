Dodo Payments, Make in Box, Eat Better rake in early-stage funding

Dodo co-founders Rishabh Goel and Ayush Agarwal

Dodo Payments, Make in Box, and Eat Better Co have secured early-stage funding from venture capital and angel investors, the companies said Tuesday.

Dodo Payments, a merchant platform operating in India and emerging markets, has secured $1.1 million (Rs 9.6 crore) in a pre-seed funding round led by Antler, 9Unicorns, and Venture Catalysts.

The round also saw participation from several angel investors including Uni Cards founder Nitin Gupta and former Oyo chief security officer Maninder Gulati, the company said in a blog post.

The company aims to utilize the capital raised to drive product development, expand local processing in over 30 new markets, and improve compliance and security measures.

The company was founded in 2023 by Rishabh Goel and Ayush Agarwal. It operates a merchant of records platform for startups in emerging markets.

Make in Box

Make in Box (MIB), a deep-tech startup focused on agritech and smart industry 4.0 factories, has raised $260,000 in a pre-seed round of funding led by Mile Deep Works and its affiliate Mile Deep Capital.

The Bengaluru-based startup said the funds raised will be used to finance the development of AI integrated smart manufacturing units and mobile solar plants to power their existing micro factories, and to cater core auto ancillary, aerospace, defence , construction, inland fisheries and farming.

MIB was founded by Ullas Esturi. It operates on a "Factory as a Service" business model to deliver manufacturing services at the source.

TechMonk

TechMonk, an agentic marketing platform, has secured $200,000 in seed funding led by AH Ventures Fund, with participation from a group of angel investors.

The company provides full-stack customer engagement tools for e-commerce businesses.

AH Ventures said in a statement that the investment will help TechMonk support online brands with its GenAI-powered engagement platform.

The company was founded by IIT alumni Arun Menon and Kamal Saboo.

Eat Better Co

Spring Marketing Capital, a venture capital and marketing solutions provider, has invested an undisclosed amount in food brand Eat Better Co.

The company was founded by Mridula kanoria, Vidushi Kajaria and Shaurya Kanoria in 2020. It makes sweets and snacks and claims to use quality ingredients in the production of snacks like ladoos. The company has set up a manufacturing facility in Jaipur.

