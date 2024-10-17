Decoding Multiples PE’s toolkit to bet on consumer firms from new fund

Premium Sridhar Sankararaman, managing director, Multiples PE

Private equity firm Multiples PE is evaluating investment opportunities in several mid-market consumer brands, a top executive told VCCircle, as it looks to ramp up its portfolio after exiting multi-year bets on multiplex chain PVR Inox Ltd and branded apparel maker Arvind Fashions Ltd over the past year. “We are looking ......