Deals Digest: Zepto bags big cheque in mixed week for funding activity

Premium
The total capital raised by companies from private equity and venture capital firms slipped nearly 40% this week from the previous five-day period amid a dearth of large-ticket deals, but the number of transactions jumped. Quick commerce startup Zepto’s latest funding round was the biggest transaction this week and comprised more ......
This is a Premium article. Please subscribe or log in to read the full story!
Here's a selection of our recent premium content.
Already a member? Click here to log in.