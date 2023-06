Deals Digest: Total funding slips again but Ozone, Course5 get big cheques

The total value of private equity and venture capital deals in India took a hit again this week from the previous five-day period, despite highest volume being recorded in about 12 weeks. Deal volumes grew to 26 this week, recording a jump of about 36% compared to 19 last week. However, this did ......