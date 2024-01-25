facebook-page-view
Stay Home. Read Quality News
Advertisement
  • Home
  • General
  • Deals Digest: Total value rises but volume takes a knock

Deals Digest: Total value rises but volume takes a knock

Premium
Deals Digest: Total value rises but volume takes a knock

Private equity and venture capital investments continued to grow in terms of value this week, even as deal volume declined sharply, it is learnt. Mergers and acquisitions (M&A) activity also slumped in terms of transaction volume, on a week-on-week basis. This week saw startups securing around $288 million, 50% higher than $193 ......

This is a Premium article. Please subscribe or log in to read the full story!

Here's a selection of our recent premium content.

Become a Premium member
Already a member? Click here to log in.
Advertisement

Articles

Premium
Deals Digest: Total value rises but volume takes a knock

General

Deals Digest: Total value rises but volume takes a knock

Premium
Grapevine: Edelweiss raises second infra fund; Jindal Power drops M&A plan

General

Grapevine: Edelweiss raises second infra fund; Jindal Power drops M&A plan

Premium
Grapevine: Bharti may sell life insurance unit; Captain Fresh seeks funding

General

Grapevine: Bharti may sell life insurance unit; Captain Fresh seeks funding

Premium
Grapevine: JM veteran may head Axis Capital; Venture Highway on M&A radar

General

Grapevine: JM veteran may head Axis Capital; Venture Highway on M&A radar

Premium
Edelweiss Alternatives sitting on dream returns from two bets via special situations fund

General

Edelweiss Alternatives sitting on dream returns from two bets via special situations fund

Premium
Deals Digest: Momentum rises slightly this week; M&A activity dips

General

Deals Digest: Momentum rises slightly this week; M&A activity dips

Advertisement