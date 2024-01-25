Deals Digest: Total value rises but volume takes a knock

Premium
Private equity and venture capital investments continued to grow in terms of value this week, even as deal volume declined sharply, it is learnt. Mergers and acquisitions (M&A) activity also slumped in terms of transaction volume, on a week-on-week basis. This week saw startups securing around $288 million, 50% higher than $193 ......
This is a Premium article. Please subscribe or log in to read the full story!
Here's a selection of our recent premium content.
Already a member? Click here to log in.