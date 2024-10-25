Deals Digest: Funding momentum drops on a high base along with deal volume

Premium
Private equity and venture capital funding momentum declined this week compared on a high base seen during the previous five-day period, according to data collated by VCCircle. The merger and acquisition (M&A) activity this week was robust, however, lower than last week in terms of volume. Total funding raised by the companies slid ......
This is a Premium article. Please subscribe or log in to read the full story!
Here's a selection of our recent premium content.
Already a member? Click here to log in.