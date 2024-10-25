Deals Digest: Funding momentum drops on a high base along with deal volume
Stay Home. Read Quality News
Advertisement
  • Home
  • General
  • Deals Digest: Funding momentum drops on a high base along with deal volume

Deals Digest: Funding momentum drops on a high base along with deal volume

By Nitesh Kumar

  • 25 Oct 2024
Premium
Deals Digest: Funding momentum drops on a high base along with deal volume

Private equity and venture capital funding momentum declined this week compared on a high base seen during the previous five-day period, according to data collated by VCCircle. The merger and acquisition (M&A) activity this week was robust, however, lower than last week in terms of volume. Total funding raised by the companies slid ......

This is a Premium article. Please subscribe or log in to read the full story!

Here's a selection of our recent premium content.

Become a Premium member
Already a member? Click here to log in.
Advertisement

Related Articles

Premium
Deals Digest: Funding momentum drops on a high base along with deal volume

General

Deals Digest: Funding momentum drops on a high base along with deal volume

Premium
Grapevine: Ayana Renewable Power, Nebras Power in news

General

Grapevine: Ayana Renewable Power, Nebras Power in news

OLOID, NG Earsafe, Modulus Housing and Sushain Wellness raise early-stage funds

General

OLOID, NG Earsafe, Modulus Housing and Sushain Wellness raise early-stage funds

Premium
Grapevine: Apollo Global Management, NIIF, Montecarlo in news

General

Grapevine: Apollo Global Management, NIIF, Montecarlo in news

Supreme Court sets aside Byju's payment dispute settlement with India cricket body

General

Supreme Court sets aside Byju's payment dispute settlement with India cricket body

Premium
Grapevine: Acko General Insurance, Udaan, NLC India, Jio Financial in news

General

Grapevine: Acko General Insurance, Udaan, NLC India, Jio Financial in news

Advertisement
Google News Icon

Google News

Follow VCCircle on Google News for the latest updates on Business and Startup News

FOLLOW