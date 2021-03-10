Dailyhunt parent buys Vebbler to boost short-video app Josh

VerSe Innovation, which runs news aggregating platform DailyHunt and short-video application Josh India, has acquired Vebbler, a community-focused photo and video sharing application.

Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.

VerSe recently acquired Bengaluru-based startup Cognirel Technologies, which offers an AI-based deep learning platform.

VerSe, in the latest statement, said that the acquisitions will take the company closer to its aim of building the country’s largest digital media platform.

Read: DailyHunt raises fresh funds

“The combination of Vebbler’s product capabilities with our platform will improve our ability to drive innovation around the camera and social engagement,” Virendra Gupta, co-founder of VerSe, said.

With Vebbler, users can create groups called ‘clubs’ and share photos and videos with them in over 100 categories. With features similar to that of social media platform Instagram, Vebbler allows its users to utilise different filters, effects, stickers, GIFs, drawing tools and fonts, along with propritery technology on video processing and editing.

Vebbler’s camera is expected to be integrated with Josh, which will give the latter’s users more features, the company said.

Read: Dailyhunt parent closes $100 mn funding round, turns unicorn

Founded in 2013, Vebbler was initially built to share photos and videos in closed circles at real-time events such as weddings and concerts. In 2018, the company pivoted to an interest-based network approach.

Homegrown app Josh has raised over $200 million so far from investors such as Qatar Investment Authority (QIA), the sovereign wealth fund of the State of Qatar, and Glade Brook Capital Partners. Google, Microsoft and AlphaWave have also backed the firm.