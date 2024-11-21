OneCell Diagnostics, Abyom SpaceTech, two others bag early-stage fundings

Kunal Aggarwal, founder and CEO, CredFlow

OneCell Diagnostics, Abyom SpaceTech & Defence, CredFlow, and Order For Health secured early-stage funding, the companies said Thursday.

Genomics-based precision oncology firm OneCell Diagnostics has raised $16 million (Rs 135 crore) in a Series A round, led by venture capital firm Celesta Capital.

Advertisement

The round was oversubscribed, it said.

The diagnostics company, which has offices in California and Maharashtra, also saw participation from Tenacity Ventures, Cedars Sinai, Eragon, and Singularity Ventures.

The firm plans to use the funds to expand in the US market with its liquid biopsy test OncoIndx Ikon. It claims to already have introduced a range of products in India through its California operations and tested nearly 10,000 patients with its cell biopsy technology.

Advertisement

"The test detects and analyzes CTCs, which offer rich biomarkers that advance precision diagnosis and treatment of cancer for use cases including treatment response monitoring, disease progression, recurrence, and more," the company said in a statement.

The company was founded in 2021 and is headquartered in both California and India.

Advertisement

Abyom SpaceTech & Defence Pvt Ltd, a startup developing reusable rocket technology and space infrastructure, has secured $2.5 million investment in seed round led by SCOPE Ventures.

With this investment from venture arm of invite-only networking platform SCOPE, the company has raised $5.4 million in the funding round.

The company said the funds will be used to expand Abyom’s workforce to over 50 employees as it ropes in expertise to propel the development of cutting-edge space technology.

Advertisement

It also plans to increase its research and development efforts in space infrastructure, including the establishment of "Plug and Play" rocket engine testing facilities across India.

CredFlow, a fintech startup that provides cash flow management solutions to Indian SMEs, has raised $3.7 million (over Rs 31.2 crore) in pre-Series B funding round, led by existing backers – Inflexor Ventures and a Singapore-based family office.

Advertisement

The Delhi-based company said the funds raised will be used for growing its lending business vertical, developing multiple new products and solutions.

The startup provides a range of solutions for SMEs such as collection of invoices, payment acceptance, payment reminders and follow-up automation among others. In its prior two rounds, the startup raised $9.2 million from VCs.

In 2021, it raised $2.1 million in seed round led by Stellaris Venture Partners, Omidyar Network India and Flourish Ventures.

Food brand Order For Health (O4H) has raised Rs 1 crore in a seed funding round led by Inflection Point Ventures as it looks to expand production and open new stores.

The Bengaluru-based startup offers salads, wraps, bowls, and beverages using premium ingredients to support a "health-conscious, balanced lifestyle".

It claims to have a customer base of over 100,000, generating an annual revenue of Rs 6 crore ($700,000) and processing over 13,500 monthly orders.

O4H was founded in 2020 and serves in 11 localities in Bengaluru.

Share article on Leave Your Comments