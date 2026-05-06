Crafting Bharat: Season 3 — From Idea to “Super Startups” Presented by AWS Startups and an initiative by NewsReach

Ten years ago, Startup India was a government policy. Today, it is a movement. India has crossed 200,000 registered startups — not just in Bengaluru or Mumbai, but emerging out of every state, every tier, every community that dared to think differently. What began as a push to unlock entrepreneurship has become something far more significant: the birth of an entirely new class of company — the Super Startup.

A Super Startup is not defined by its valuation or its venture backers. It is defined by clarity of purpose, speed of execution, the depth of its technological backbone, and its ability to build businesses that endure. It sees the market not as it is — but as it could be. It moves before the window opens. And it scales not just in revenue, but in real-world impact.

It is this question — What does it take to build a Super Startup? — that sits at the heart of Crafting Bharat: Season 3.

An initiative by NewsReach, presented by AWS Startups, with production partner HT Smartcast, Crafting Bharat: Season 3 returns with its most ambitious lineup yet — a front-row seat to the minds, methods, and defining moments behind India’s next generation of breakout companies. Across ten episodes, the series brings together founders who are not just building businesses; they are engineering category leaders across healthcare, financial services, wealth management, cybersecurity, entertainment, and e-commerce.

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This season, the lens sharpens. Where earlier seasons illuminated the journey of building in India, Season 3 goes deeper — into the architecture of scale. Every founder conversation unpacks one central idea: how does a bold idea, forged in the furnace of Indian market realities, evolve into a Super Startup? The answers lie in the intersection of visionary thinking, technology leverage — particularly AI and cloud — and the kind of relentless decision-making that separates companies that survive from companies that define their category.

Hosting the conversations once again is Gautam Srinivasan, Consulting Editor across CNBC India, CNN-News18, Forbes India, and The Economic Times — one of India’s most respected business journalists, whose ability to get founders to speak candidly has become a signature of the Crafting Bharat experience.

Speaking at the launch, Darshan Shah, Co-Founder and CEO of NewsReach, reflected on the evolution of the series and what this season represents:

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“When we launched Crafting Bharat, we believed India’s most powerful startup stories were being left untold. Three seasons later, that belief has become a conviction. Season 3 raises the bar — because the founders we’re spotlighting this year aren’t just building companies. They are building infrastructure for the next decade of India. The concept of the Super Startup — built on clarity, speed, and technological depth — is not aspirational. It is already happening. And Crafting Bharat is where those stories will live. I’m deeply grateful to AWS Startups for being the partner that has made this vision possible, season after season.”— Darshan Shah, Co-Founder & CEO, NewsReach

Echoing this vision, Sriram Santhanam, Head of Startups, India at AWS, highlighted why this season marks a pivotal moment in India’s startup story:

“From the first line of code to global expansion, AWS is committed to supporting every stage of a founder’s journey. In India, we are witnessing a pivotal shift where startups are becoming more resilient and globally competitive than ever before. Crafting Bharat: Season 3 is a celebration of this 'Think Big' mindset. By partnering with NewsReach, we aim to spotlight the innovators who are utilizing AI and cloud technology to redefine what’s possible on a global stage”. - Sriram Santhanam, Head of Startups, India at AWS

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Season 3 Featured Founders

Prabhdeep Singh, Founder & CEO of RED.Health RED.Health bridges the gap between patients and hospitals, by providing life-saving emergency response and comprehensive healthcare solutions across 550+ cities and 300+ hospitals.

Akshay Mehrotra, Co-founder, MD & Group CEO of Fibe Fibe is one of India’s leading consumer lending apps focused on young working professionals, a consumer segment that is underserved by traditional lenders.

Bhavin Patel, Co-founder & CEO of VARTIS Platform & LenDenClub LenDenClub is one of India’s largest peer-to-peer (P2P) lending platforms, redefining the way individuals grow their wealth through alternate financial instruments

Shyatto Raha, Founder & CEO of MyHealthcare MyHealthcare is a digital healthcare ecosystem that works with hospitals, clinics, its doctors, care givers and enhances the patient care continuum processes.

Lal Chand Bisu, Co-founder & CEO of Kuku Kuku is India's leading AI-driven, mobile-first premium storytelling platform. Its flagship apps include Kuku TV for microdrama, Kuku FM for audiobooks and stories, and Guru for microlearning

Sandeep Jethwani, Co-founder of Dezerv Dezerv is a wealth management firm combining the expertise of seasoned investment professionals with advanced technology.

Vaibhav Tambe, Co-founder & CEO of TransBnk TransBnk is a Transaction Banking Platform enabling Corporate, Commercial & Institutional clients to make agile, secure & robust Transactions with Embedded Finance & SaaS

Umair Mohammad, Co-founder of Nitro Commerce Nitro Commerce harnesses the power of AI to conquer obstacles like anonymous visitors, complex marketing, and clunky conversions for the e-commerce market.

Jaydeep Ruparelia, Founder & CEO of Infopercept Infopercept is a global cybersecurity company dedicated to transforming how organizations perceive and implement security through their unified cybersecurity platform “Invinsense”.

Sriram Santhanam, Head of Startups, India at AWS Amazon Web Services provides a highly reliable, scalable, low-cost infrastructure platform in the cloud that powers hundreds of thousands of businesses in 190 countries around the world.

The first episode of Crafting Bharat: Season 3 goes live on 8th May 2026. Stay tuned to the Crafting Bharat Podcast Series as we bring you inspiring stories of visionary founders through a candid and insightful conversation with Gautam Srinivasan.

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NOTE: No VCCircle Journalist was involved in the creation/production of this content.

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