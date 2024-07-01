CPPIB-backed developer taps offshore investor for Chennai office park

Premium
An Indian real estate development company that counts Canada Pension Plan Investment Board (CPPIB) as a significant shareholder has reached out to another offshore investor to raise capital for an office park in Chennai. Infopark Properties Ltd, which owns the Ramanujan Intellion Park in the Tamil Nadu capital, is raising as ......
This is a Premium article. Please subscribe or log in to read the full story!
Here's a selection of our recent premium content.
Already a member? Click here to log in.