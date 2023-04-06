Temasek looks to invest in Indian data analytics firm Course5

Premium
Data analytics company Course5 Intelligence is in talks with Singapore’s private investment arm, Temasek, to raise $75 million, following its decision to shelve its listing plans due to muted market conditions, three people in the know said. In January 2022, the company filed its draft prospectus with Securities and Exchange Board ......
This is a Premium article. Please subscribe or log in to read the full story!
Here's a selection of our recent premium content.
Already a member? Click here to log in.