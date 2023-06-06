Course5 gets $250 mn tag in new round, eyes two acquisitions

“We are seeking for two-three types of acquisitions. One is we are looking at companies that bring us either access to IP access to capabilities or access to customers, or some combination of these three. In terms of size, we're looking mostly at companies that are in the $10 to 20 million revenue size that have established a good solid business or growing. We are also going to look for some deep tech AI startups” said Ashwin Mittal, chairman and chief executive officer of Course5.



The company, which has earmarked around $80 million from its own cash reserves and cash accruals for M&A activities, said it is also in talks with five such prospects and aims to make two acquisitions in the next 12 months.



Course5 helps its customers solve issues related to markets and supply chain using AI. It counts Fortune 500 companies across retail, technology, media and entertainment, amongst others as part of its client portfolio.



It has about 1,300 employees across India, UAE, the UK, Canada and the US.



The company clocked $50 million in revenue in FY23 and expects to cross $100 million in revenue in the next financial year, as it aims for an initial public offering in the coming 18-24 months.



With this funding, Course5 joins a host of data science-based companies which have raised capital in the last 1.5 years.