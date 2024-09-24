CoRover, Pepsales, Tuco bag early-stage funding

Ajay Singh (left) and Abhinandan Sahgal, founders, Pepsales

Conversational AI startup CoRover, SaaS platform for sales teams Pepsales and kids' personal care brand Tuco secured early-stage funding, the companies announced on Tuesday.

CoRover

CoRover secured $4 million (Rs 33.5 crore) in a Series A round led by Venture Catalysts, with participation from CanBank Venture Capital Fund (CVCFL), IIM Calcutta (Innovation Park), IIIT Delhi (iHub Anubhuti IIITD Foundation), Cogniphy LLC, Karekeba Ventures, Lead Angels, and more.

Founded in 2016 by Ankush Sabharwal (CEO), Kunal Bhakhri, and Manav Gandotra, CoRover helps businesses create engaging and personalized conversational experiences across various channels, including AI chatbots, AI voicebots, AI videobots, IVR bots, and WhatsApp bots.

CoRover’s platform caters to sectors such as e-commerce, healthcare, finance, education, BFSI, mobility, and retail.

The Series A funding will help the startup further develop its technology, expand its team of AI experts, and accelerate its go-to-market strategy.



Pepsales



Pepsales, an AI-powered SaaS platform for sales teams,raised $1.1 million in pre-seed funding. The round was led by Chiratae Ventures, with participation from angel investors in the Bay Area and others

Founded by Ajay Singh and Abhinandan Sahgal in 2023, Pepsales leverages artificial intelligence and machine learning to help B2B SaaS companies create personalized product demos that click with potential buyers.

With fresh infusion, the company will develop an enterprise-grade AI SaaS platform and assemble a team of product, technology, and AI talent.

Tuco



Kids’ personal care brand Tuco Intelligent has raised $2 million in seed funding. The round was led by Fireside Ventures and Whiteboard Capital.

Ashish Goenka-led Suashish Group and angel investors like Vijay Nehra, Reckitt Greater China managing director Arjun Purkayastha, and other investors also participated in the round.

Founded in 2023 by Aishvarya Murali, the brand offers a range of natural and sustainable personal care products exclusively for kids. Its SKUs include soaps, lotions, creams, makeup, and deodorants.

