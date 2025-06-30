Cookd, AntiNorm, Blostem, Othor AI, LogicFlo secure early-stage capital

(From left) Blostem founders Ravi Jain, Uday Sharma, Pankaj Pratap Singh and Sandeep Garg

Kitchen products startup Cookd, personal care company AntiNorm, fintech infrastructure startup Blostem, and AI companies Othor and LogicFlo have secured funding in separate early-stage rounds, the companies said on Monday.

Cookd

Cookd has raised Rs 16 crore (about $2 million) in a pre-Series A round led by Spring Marketing Capital, with participation from Eternal Capital, Sun Icon Ventures, and PeerCheque.

Cookd, which offers a range of products across biryani kits, masalas, cooking pastes, and ready-to-use recipe kits, said the funding will help deepen its presence in Tamil Nadu, expand into Kerala, and double down on product innovation for everyday meals. With the fresh capital, the startup plans to launch a new range of base gravies, masalas, and deepen its omnichannel presence.

Founded by Aathitiyan VS, the startup has a presence in more than 1,600 retail stores and sells its products on quick commerce platforms.

AntiNorm

Beauty brand AntiNorm announced its launch in India and said it has raised Rs 5 crore in pre-seed funding co-led by Rukam Capital and V3 Ventures.

The startup, founded by Aparna Saxena, offers personal care products for Indian women for skin, hair, and climate challenges like pollution, humidity, and heat. It sells products like shampoos, hair cream, and lip plumper.

Blostem

Fintech infrastructure platform Blostem Fintech Pvt Ltd has raised Rs 4 crore in a seed round from AC Ventures, Mobikwik, and Delhivery co-founder Kapil Bharti. The round values the startup around Rs 45 crore.

Blostem said the funding will strengthen its FD offering, increase FD transaction volumes across partner platforms, and expand into other banking, investment and savings products. It claims to have partnered with around 10 Banks and NBFCs for the fixed deposit product and over 30 B2C platforms have signed up on the platform.

Founded in 2021 by Ravi Jain, Sandeep Garg, Uday Sharma and Pankaj Pratap Singh, Blostem specializes in fixed deposit (FD) aggregation, which is its core offering. It has strategic partnerships with multiple banks and non-banking financial companies, integrating their financial products through API solutions.

Othor AI

Othor AI has raised $50,000 in a follow-up pre-seed funding round, bringing the startup's total early-stage funding to $80,000. The round saw investments from angel investors such as Whatfix co-founder Vara Kumar Namburu, Madan Galla, and Mithun Nair. The latest funding follows the company's $30,000 raise in February.

The company said the fresh capital will be deployed to demonstrate its product-market fit and prepare for an upcoming seed funding round. The funding will support Othor AI's plans to enter the US market.

Founded by Unni Koroth and Nekender Shekhawat in 2024, Othor AI operates Vertical AI agents designed for daily business decisions and planning, which launched its beta version in January.

LogicFlo AI

Boston-based LogicFlo AI has raised $2.7 million in a seed round led by Lightspeed India Partners, with participation from healthcare and enterprise AI investors.

The startup, which runs an AI platform for the life sciences sector, said the funding will support its expansion across pharmaceutical, biotech, and medtech organizations, and enable deployment with global clients. The funding will accelerate product development, expand integrations with life sciences systems like Veeva and IQVIA, and expand its go-to-market and technical teams.

Founded by Udith Vaidyanathan and Arun Ramakrishnan, LogicFlo says it is replacing fragmented tools and repetitive processes with AI agents across several global life sciences companies to automate workflow which could reduce turnaround for tasks like medical writing.

