Composio snags big Series A cheque; Grexa AI, Kluisz.ai, others get early-stage funding

The founders of Composio

AI infrastructure startup Composio has raised a significant amount in Series A funding. Meanwhile, other early-stage startups such as cloud infrastructure firm Kluisz.ai, marketing platform Grexa AI, space-tech venture Inbound Aerospace, lab-grown diamond jewellery startup Coluxe, snacking brand Roast Foods, and machine learning platform iTuring.ai have raised funding from various investors in separate early-stage rounds, the companies said.

AI infrastructure startup Composio has raised $25 million (Rs 216 crore) in a Series A round led by Lightspeed Venture Partners to speed up the development of a learning infrastructure for AI agents.

Advertisement

The round also saw participation from several industry executives, including Vercel CEO Guillermo Rauch, HubSpot CTO Dharmesh Shah, and Rubrik founders Gokul Rajaram and Soham Mazumdar, along with institutional investors SV Angel, Blitzscaling Ventures, Operator Partners, and Agent Fund by Yohei Nakajima.

Existing investors Elevation Capital and Together Fund also participated, taking the total funding raised so far to $29 million.

Composio builds infrastructure to help AI agents learn from each other. For instance, if one agent learns how to handle a specific Salesforce integration edge case, that knowledge becomes available across all agents, creating a network effect.

Advertisement

The platform is being used by over 100,000 developers and serves more than 200 startups and enterprises, including Glean.

"The challenge isn't making AI smarter in isolation... It's giving AI the ability to accumulate practical knowledge the way humans do—but at the scale and speed only software can achieve," said Soham Ganatra, CEO of Composio.

Advertisement

Cloud startup Kluisz.ai has bagged $9.6 million in a seed round led by early-stage venture capital firm RTP Global. The round also saw participation from Unicorn India Ventures, Blume Founders Fund, Climber Capital, and angels, including OYO founder Ritesh Agarwal, Innov8 founder Ritesh Malik, and Embassy Group managing director Aditya Virwani.

The company said the funding will be used to expand its engineering team in Bengaluru, accelerate product development, and support early deployments.

Founded in 2025 by Abhinav Sinha, Vamshidhar Reddy, and Abhijeet Singh, Kluisz.ai provides an AI-native platform to deploy and manage cloud infrastructure with built-in observability and security. It is currently focused on banking and financial services, manufacturing, and organizations with extensive edge-use cases.

Advertisement

Marketing platform Grexa AI has secured Rs 15.5 crore ($1.7 million) in a seed round led by Offline Club founder Utsav Somani, with participation from DeVC, Bharat Founders Fund, and Vernalis Capital.

The round also saw participation from angel investors such as Mosaic Wellness founder Revant Bhate, Better Capital founder Vaibhav Domkundwar, CoinDCX founder Sumit Gupta, and Livspace founder Ramakant Sharma.

Advertisement

The funds will be used to drive the company's product innovation, such as continuous AI training on business performance data, and go-to-market efforts.

Mumbai-based Grexa’s app targets small business owners with no marketing experience, offering full-funnel solutions for lead generation, conversion, and customer retention. Since its beta launch, it has onboarded over 21,600 businesses across sectors such as salons, clinics, gyms, travel agencies, and cafes.

Space-tech startup Inbound Aerospace has raised over $1 million in a pre-seed funding round led by Speciale Invest, with participation from Piper Serica.

The IIT Madras-incubated startup, which was founded in 2025 by Aravind IB, Vishal Reddy, and Abhijit Bhutey, is developing autonomous and reusable re-entry spacecraft designed for in-orbit experiments, microgravity manufacturing, and commercial space research.

Inbound said the fresh capital will be used to accelerate R&D of its re-entry spacecraft, validate key sub-systems, and achieve critical design review milestones. The company aims to address the growing gap in microgravity infrastructure as the International Space Station (ISS) nears decommissioning in 2030.

Lab-grown diamond jewellery brand Coluxe has raised an undisclosed amount in a funding round, which saw participation from a mix of angel and institutional investors. The company is also gearing up for a seed round from venture capital firms.

The round saw participation from Startup Sherpas, HCL co-founder Ajai Chowdhry, ICICI Ventures director Tej Kapoor, Appreciate Capital founding partner Sairee Chahal, and Synage director Kunal Milwani, among others.

The funds will support the launch of its digital storefront in August and expansion of its product range and infrastructure.

Founded by Priyanka Gill, Coluxe uses lab-grown diamonds and coloured gemstones to design modular, stackable jewellery.

Healthy snacking brand Roast Foods has secured strategic capital from agri-exports company Pagariya Exports, at an undisclosed valuation.

The company will use the funds for international expansion, to enhance its manufacturing capabilities, and fuel the development of new products.

Founded by Soniya Raisoni and Piyush Raisoni, Roast Foods produces roasted alternatives to traditional snacks. It operates a manufacturing facility in Phulgaon, Pune, and exports to countries, including the US, UK, Canada, Australia, New Zealand, and Singapore.

iTuring.ai

Enterprise-grade machine learning platform iTuring.ai, formerly known as CyborgIntell, has raised $5 million in a Series A funding round led by Dallas Venture Capital and Mela Ventures.

The funds will help accelerate the rollout of iTuring.ai’s zero-code platform, which will enable banks and insurers to fully automate the deployment of data science and machine learning.



Founded by Suman Singh, iTuring's platform integrates advanced automation for data preparation, feature engineering, model development, deployment, and monitoring to help BFSI companies meet regulatory and audit requirements. The company serves clients across India, South Africa, and the US.

Share article on Leave Your Comments