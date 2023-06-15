facebook-page-view
Co-founder harmony: Pharmeasy’s Parekh weighs in at VCCircle Founders’ Forum

By K Amoghavarsha

  • 15 Jun 2023
Premium
Co-founder harmony: Pharmeasy’s Parekh weighs in at VCCircle Founders’ Forum
(L to R) Priyanka Gulati, Grant Thornton (moderator); Harsh Parekh, PharmEasy

Having clarity about equally divided roles and responsibilities in terms of commercial arrangements, along with keeping the company’s interests above one own, are necessary to maintain an equilibrium amongst co-founders, a group of panellists said at the VCCircle Founders’ Forum held in Bengaluru.  In the panel discussion, Harsh Parekh, co-founder and ......

