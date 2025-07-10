Clean Fanatics, Uravu Labs raise early-stage funding

Credit: Thinkstock

Home services startup Clean Fanatics and climate-tech firm Uravu Labs have secured funding in separate early-stage investment rounds, the companies said on Thursday.

Clean Fanatics has raised Rs 17 crore ($2 million) in a seed round led by angel investing platform Inflection Point Ventures, with participation from Blume Founders Fund, Let’s Venture, Trica, TiE Angels, and other angel investors.

Advertisement

The startup operates a marketplace specializing in high-quality home services such as deep cleaning, painting, marble polishing, and civil renovations. The company was founded in October 2024 and is led by CEO BJ Arun and COO Nishant Prasad.

The funds will be directed towards team expansion, technology enhancement, and scaling new verticals such as civil construction and home renovation, Bengaluru-based Clean Fanatics said.

Advertisement

Climate-tech startup Uravu Labs has secured an undisclosed amount from Japanese VC firm Enrission India Capital to expand its water purification system's commercial and industrial applications.

Founded in 2019 and led by Swapnil Shrivastav, Uravu Labs uses liquid salts and renewable heat sources–such as solar, biomass, and industrial waste heat–to extract moisture from the air and convert it into pure, mineral-rich water. Its modular systems are already in use in the hospitality and beverage sectors.

Advertisement

Share article on Leave Your Comments