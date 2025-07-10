Clean Fanatics, Uravu Labs raise early-stage funding
Stay Home. Read Quality News
Advertisement
  • Home
  • TMT
  • Clean Fanatics, Uravu Labs raise early-stage funding

Clean Fanatics, Uravu Labs raise early-stage funding

By Roshan Abraham

  • 10 Jul 2025
Clean Fanatics, Uravu Labs raise early-stage funding
Credit: Thinkstock

Home services startup Clean Fanatics and climate-tech firm Uravu Labs have secured funding in separate early-stage investment rounds, the companies said on Thursday.

Clean Fanatics has raised Rs 17 crore ($2 million) in a seed round led by angel investing platform Inflection Point Ventures, with participation from Blume Founders Fund, Let’s Venture, Trica, TiE Angels, and other angel investors. 

Advertisement

The startup operates a marketplace specializing in high-quality home services such as deep cleaning, painting, marble polishing, and civil renovations. The company was founded in October 2024 and is led by CEO BJ Arun and COO Nishant Prasad.

The funds will be directed towards team expansion, technology enhancement, and scaling new verticals such as civil construction and home renovation, Bengaluru-based Clean Fanatics said. 

Advertisement

Climate-tech startup Uravu Labs has secured an undisclosed amount from Japanese VC firm Enrission India Capital to expand its water purification system's commercial and industrial applications.

Founded in 2019 and led by Swapnil Shrivastav, Uravu Labs uses liquid salts and renewable heat sources–such as solar, biomass, and industrial waste heat–to extract moisture from the air and convert it into pure, mineral-rich water. Its modular systems are already in use in the hospitality and beverage sectors.

Advertisement
Clean FanaticsUravu LabsInflection Point VenturesBlume Founders FundLets VentureTricaTiE Angelsstartups

Share article on

Advertisement

Related Articles

Peak XV-backed Singapore startup Airalo enters unicorn club with CVC-led round

TMT

Peak XV-backed Singapore startup Airalo enters unicorn club with CVC-led round

ICICI Venture invests $12 mn in Arteria Technologies via maiden VC fund

TMT

ICICI Venture invests $12 mn in Arteria Technologies via maiden VC fund

Belong, Chai Bisket, Green Aero, LdotR get early-stage funding

TMT

Belong, Chai Bisket, Green Aero, LdotR get early-stage funding

Reliance Jio delays IPO, 2025 listing not on cards

TMT

Reliance Jio delays IPO, 2025 listing not on cards

Sai Parenterals, Linkrunner, Monetize360 get funding; Counselect, Incuspaze ink M&As

TMT

Sai Parenterals, Linkrunner, Monetize360 get funding; Counselect, Incuspaze ink M&As

Pro
Nalanda Capital wrapping up over $325 mn exit. Was it worth the long wait?

TMT

Nalanda Capital wrapping up over $325 mn exit. Was it worth the long wait?

Advertisement
Google News Icon

Google News

Follow VCCircle on Google News for the latest updates on Business and Startup News

FOLLOW