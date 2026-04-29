Citadel Securities appoints Prakash Subramanian as India, Singapore country head
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Citadel Securities appoints Prakash Subramanian as India, Singapore country head

By Reuters

  • 29 Apr 2026
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Citadel Securities appoints Prakash Subramanian as India, Singapore country head
FILE PHOTO: The Citadel Securities logo is seen at their offices in Manhattan, New York City, U.S., October 31, 2022. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly/File Photo

Citadel Securities has appointed Prakash Subramanian KV as country head of its India and Singapore operations, the U.S.-based trading company said in a statement on Wednesday.

Founded by Kenneth Griffin, Citadel Securities is among several global trading firms expanding their presence in India. 

"In this newly created role, Prakash will oversee and drive the firm's business across both countries, engaging with local stakeholders including regulators, exchanges, business partners and other relevant industry bodies," Citadel said.

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Subramanian previously served as country head of India operations at rival Millennium for more than three years before joining Citadel Securities this month.
 

Citadel SecuritiesPrakash Subramanian KVKenneth Griffin

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