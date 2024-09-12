ChrysCapital-owned Xoriant acquires Salesforce consulting firm Fexle

Sukamal Banerjee, CEO, Xoriant

Xoriant Corp, a California-based software engineering and digital services company controlled by Indian private equity firm ChrysCapital, has acquired Jaipur-headquartered Fexle to mark its third takeover deal since last year.

The acquisition is part of Xoriant's strategy to strengthen its Salesforce practice and expand its presence in the rapidly growing AI and cloud services sectors, the company said in a statement. It didn’t disclose financial terms.

Founded in 2013, Fexle specializes in Salesforce solutions across sales, marketing, and service cloud. The company serves clients in the US and other countries, offering consulting, implementation, and managed services.

Xoriant said it aims to integrate Fexle’s architects, consultants, and developers to bolster its offerings in AI-powered digital engineering. By combining Xoriant’s product engineering experience with Fexle’s expertise, the company seeks to deliver high-performance platforms to clients across industries. The acquisition will also help optimize data use and enhance AI capabilities for Xoriant’s customers as digital transformation accelerates, it said.

“Integrating FEXLE into Xoriant represents a significant step in our mission to lead the digital engineering space and enables clients to maximize their returns from the Salesforce platform with the use of AI and other advanced digital engineering technologies,” said Sukamal Banerjee, CEO of Xoriant.

Xoriant provides digital product engineering, software development, and technology services to its customers. The company was started in 1990 as TekEdge by Girish Gaitonde. It has offices in the US, Europe, and Asia.

ChrysCapital acquired Xoriant in early 2023. At the time, the PE firm said it planned to boost the company's revenue to $800 million over the next five to seven years at an annual growth rate exceeding 20%.

Xoriant struck the acquisition of Thoucentric in August last year and acquired MapleLabs, a Bengaluru-based technology solutions provider specializing in cloud infrastructure and DevOps, in February this year.

