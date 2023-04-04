facebook-page-view
Stay Home. Read Quality News
Advertisement
  • Home
  • TMT
  • Check out India’s top cash-guzzling startups

Check out India’s top cash-guzzling startups

By Malvika Maloo

  • 04 Apr 2023
Premium
Check out India’s top cash-guzzling startups
Credit: 123RF.com

India’s top technology startups spent billions of dollars raised from alternative investment firms in the year through March 2022 in their quest for rapid expansion, with food and grocery delivery companies as well as fintech and edtech startups among those burning the most money, according to a VCCircle study.  The study ......

This is a Premium article. Please subscribe or log in to read the full story!

Here's a selection of our recent premium content.

Become a Premium member
Already a member? Click here to log in.
Advertisement

Articles

InsuranceDekho acquires Sequoia-backed SME insurance firm Verak

General

InsuranceDekho acquires Sequoia-backed SME insurance firm Verak

Premium
Kuwaiti private equity-style investor inks large deal in India

Consumer

Kuwaiti private equity-style investor inks large deal in India

Veritas Legal elevates existing partners

People

Veritas Legal elevates existing partners

Upstox backer BlackSoil snags $25 mn in fresh round

Finance

Upstox backer BlackSoil snags $25 mn in fresh round

Premium
How Indian EV firms are improving their financial health as demand soars

TMT

How Indian EV firms are improving their financial health as demand soars

Premium
Check out India's top cash-guzzling startups

TMT

Check out India's top cash-guzzling startups

Advertisement