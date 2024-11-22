Centrum Capital joins global alliance of investment banks
By Siddhant Mishra

  • 22 Nov 2024
Rajendra Naik, Managing Director (Investment Banking), Centrum Capital

Centrum Capital, which recently helped Bank of Maharashtra raise Rs 3,500 crore through a qualified institutional placement (QIP), has joined a global alliance of investment banks specialising in cross-border mergers and acquisitions, a top executive of the firm told VCCircle.

The mid-market investment bank is India’s sole representative in the network known as the Terra Alliance, which was founded in 2002. This alliance comprises 14 investment banks and corporate finance advisory firms operating across 45 countries in Africa, Asia, Australasia, Europe, the Middle East, North America, and South America. 

It has facilitated over 460 deals over the last five years, with a combined value of $126 billion, according to a note from the alliance. Of the 14 members, three have a full-fledged banking licence in their respective countries. 

Since inception, the Terra Alliance has worked to bring investment banks primarily focused on M&As onto this network to ease global collaboration. 

“Cross-border opportunities are increasingly important to our clients as they pursue international expansion and source global capital. This membership will increase our access to international counterparties and local market intelligence,” Rajendra Naik, Managing Director (Investment Banking) at Centrum Capital, told VCCircle. 

Membership of this network will enable the Mumbai-based investment bank to bring global M&A opportunities to its Indian clients and access a new pool of capital in fundraising mandates, said a note by Centrum Capital.  

Founded in 1997, Centrum Capital offers multiple advisory services such as M&As, capital raising, private equity placements, joint ventures, mezzanine financing, debt restructuring, and recapitalisation. 

Centrum Capital more than doubled its revenue to Rs 57 crore for FY24. In the September quarter, it reported a revenue of Rs 17 crore, up two-fold sequentially, according to data from the BSE. 

