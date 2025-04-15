Cashfree Payments, Moglix strengthen financial leadership with key hires

Sanjeev Arora, CFO, Moglix

Moglix and Cashfree Payments said on Tuesday that they have appointed new chief financial officers (CFOs) to spearhead the companies’ financial strategies and capital planning.

Tiger Global-backed Moglix, which is preparing for a potential public listing in the next two years, has named Sanjeev Arora as its new CFO. In his role, Arora will lead financial strategy and oversee preparations for the IPO within 12 to 24 months.

Arora brings over two decades of leadership experience in both listed and private companies. Prior to joining Moglix, an e-commerce unicorn focused on industrial supplies, he served as senior vice president of finance at listed auto ancillary firm ASK Automotive, where he played a key role in taking the company public. His responsibilities included working with global advisors, managing investor relations, and ensuring regulatory compliance.

He previously held major roles at fertilizer company Mosaic India as CFO and board member, leading financial operations, business strategy, M&A initiatives, and digital transformation.

His career also includes stints at Goodyear India, Nokia, Apollo, and ConAgra. Arora is a chartered accountant (CA) and cost and management accountant (CMA), and holds a management certification from the Indian School of Business (ISB).

Meanwhile, Cashfree Payments has appointed Piyush Anchliya as its new CFO. Anchliya will be responsible for driving the company's financial strategy and optimizing operations, replacing outgoing CFO Vikas Guru, who served in the role for nearly four years.

Anchliya will report to Cashfree CEO and co-founder Akash Sinha.

Anchliya has more than 15 years of experience across investment banking, corporate finance, strategy, and M&A. Before joining Cashfree, he was CFO at Bandhan AMC (formerly IDFC Asset Management Company) and worked for about eight years across IDFC’s banking and asset management verticals.

His earlier roles include positions at global investment banks such as Barclays and Lehman Brothers. Anchliya holds an MBA from IIM Ahmedabad and an engineering degree from IIT Kharagpur.

"I am looking forward to advancing our strategic priorities, creating value for our stakeholders, and contributing to our mission of delivering the best in payments to businesses across the ecosystem," Anchliya said in a statement.

In February, Cashfree secured $53 million in a funding round led by South Korea’s KRAFTON and Apis Growth Fund II.

Both Cashfree and Moglix were founded in 2015. Cashfree offers payment gateway services, payouts, and cross-border solutions, while Moglix runs a B2B platform that provides sourcing, supply chain financing, logistics, and technology services to enterprises in sectors like automotive, energy, metals, chemicals, and infrastructure.

