Caret Capital-backed TraqCheck raises pre-Series A round

By Nitesh Kumar

  • 23 Sep 2024
(L-R) Armaan Mehta, Jaibir Nihal Singh and Rishabh Jain, founders, TraqCheck

TraqCheck, an enterprise software company specializing in AI-powered background check solutions, has raised its pre-Series A funding round, securing a base valuation of over $14 million (Rs 117 crore), the company said in a statement. 

Key investors include Alok Oberoi, a former head of Goldman Sachs' international wealth management division; Aakash Anand, founder of Bellavita; and Caret Capital,a returning investor. 

Founded in 2020 by Jaibir Nihal Singh, Armaan Mehta, and Rishabh Jain, TraqCheck helps businesses streamline their hiring processes with fast, accurate, and reliable background checks, the company said. 

This round follows an earlier investment secured in April 2024 from the family office of Peyush Bansal, founder of Lenskart, alongside Caret Capital, among others. 

 “This new funding allows us to expand our presence internationally, starting with the UK. Our vision is to provide companies worldwide with seamless and effective background check technology that enables confident and efficient hiring at scale,” the company said. 

Alok OberoiAakash AnandCaret CapitalPeyush Bansal

