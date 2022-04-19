Stay Home. Read Quality News
ADVERTISEMENT
  1. Home
  2. TMT
TMT
By
CarDekho unit InsuranceDekho eyes first external funding at nearly $750 mn valn
Photo Credit: 123RF.com

InsuranceDekho, a unit of automotive portal CarDekho, is all set to raise at least $100 million (₹762 crore) in its first institutional...

TO READ THE FULL STORY

Leave Your Comment(s)
ADVERTISEMENT
UPCOMING EVENTS
ADVERTISEMENT