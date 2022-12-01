Byju's tops list of largest companies funded by VC, PE companies

Edtech major Byju's, with value of ₹47,680 crore, has topped the list of most valuable companies that attracted Private equity (PE) and venture capital (VC) investments in India. Ola takes second spot and Paytm takes third.

Burgundy Private, which is Axis Bank’s Private Banking Business, and Hurun India released the ‘2022 Burgundy Private Hurun India 500’. This is the second edition of the list, which ranks the 500 most valuable companies in India.

These companies are ranked according to their value, defined as market capitalization for listed companies and valuations for non-listed companies.

Advertisement

Below is the list of most valuable companies funded by PE/VC investors. Take a look:

1. Byju's

2. Ola

Advertisement

3. Paytm

4. Oyo

5. Swiggy

Advertisement

6. Zomato

7. Sharechat

8. Dailyhunt

Advertisement

9. Dream11

10. PharmEasy

10. Udaan

Advertisement

Anas Rahman Junaid, Managing Director and Chief Researcher, Hurun India, said, "With a total value of $2.7 trillion, which is equal to India’s current GDP, they make up the backbone of India’s economy. Together, these 500 companies had combined sales of US$820bn and employed 7.3 million staff, which is more than the working population of the United Arab Emirates."

Share article on Leave Your Comments