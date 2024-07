Byju's, Indian cricket board reach settlement

Byju's logo is seen in this illustration. | Credit: Reuters

Embattled ed-tech startup Byju's and the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) have arrived at a settlement, a lawyer said on Wednesday.

The payment to BCCI will be made by founder Byju Raveendran's brother Riju Raveendran, the lawyer added.

Advertisement

Share article on Leave Your Comments