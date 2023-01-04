facebook-page-view
Stay Home. Read Quality News
Advertisement
  • Home
  • TMT
  • Byju’s founder Raveendran securing funds to raise his stake in firm

Byju’s founder Raveendran securing funds to raise his stake in firm

By Staff Writer

  • 04 Jan 2023
Byju’s founder Raveendran securing funds to raise his stake in firm
Byju Raveendran

Byju Raveendran, the founder of the world’s most valuable edtech startup Byju’s, is in financing talks to lift his stake in the company to as high as 40%, Bloomberg said quoting people familiar with the development. 

The former teacher is seeking funding to finance the stake repurchases — which could amount to as much as 15% of the firm — by using his shares as collateral, according to the people. Byju’s was valued at $22 billion the last time it raised funds, though the buyback may happen at a lower valuation, the people said, asking not to be named discussing private negotiations. 

Founded in 2015 and formally known as Think & Learn Pvt., the Bangalore-headquartered startup shelved plans for a stock-market debut as global markets slumped last year. Raveendran has about a 25% stake and prominent other investors include the Chan Zuckerberg Initiative, Sequoia Capital India, Blackrock Inc. and Silver Lake. 

Advertisement

Discussions with shareholders and financiers are still in early stages and may yet fall apart, the people said. Byju’s has raised more than $5 billion to date, according to researcher Tracxn. A representative for the company didn’t respond to an email seeking comment on the fundraising plans. 

Raveendran is in the midst of overhauling the company’s strategy and cutting marketing spend with a goal to be profitable by March. He had announced an infusion of $400 million into his namesake startup last spring to increase the founder group’s holding by 2 percentage points to about 25%. 

The transactions, if completed, will be a rare instance of an Indian founder-entrepreneur raising ownership in a large startup. The trend to date has been to give up shares and control in order to maximize funding to propel growth. 

Advertisement

Byju’s is finalizing plans for a $1 billion initial public offering of its tutoring business Aakash Educational Services, and may consider IPOs of other units, Bloomberg reported in November. It is also in conversations with creditors to rework a $1.2 billion loan raised in 2021. 

Byju’sTracxnAakash Educational ServicesIPOBloombergSequoia Capital IndiaBlackrock Inc.startups

Share article on

Advertisement

Articles

Premium
NoBroker targets profitability in 2 years despite recession woes

TMT

NoBroker targets profitability in 2 years despite recession woes

Byju's founder Raveendran securing funds to raise his stake in firm

TMT

Byju's founder Raveendran securing funds to raise his stake in firm

Mamaearth's Ghazal Alagh removes doubts over concerns on IPO vln

TMT

Mamaearth's Ghazal Alagh removes doubts over concerns on IPO vln

Uolo acquires edtech coding platform Tekie

TMT

Uolo acquires edtech coding platform Tekie

NymbleUp, Plus raise early-stage funding

TMT

NymbleUp, Plus raise early-stage funding

Walmart gets $1 bn tax bill for shifting PhonePe headquarters to India: Report

Consumer

Walmart gets $1 bn tax bill for shifting PhonePe headquarters to India: Report

Advertisement