Brookfield, Tiger Global portfolio firms get IPO approval
Stay Home. Read Quality News
Advertisement

Brookfield, Tiger Global portfolio firms get IPO approval

By Prithvi Durai

  • 31 Dec 2024
Brookfield, Tiger Global portfolio firms get IPO approval
Credit: 123RF.com

A firm backed by Canadian alternate asset management firm Brookfield Asset Management Inc and another by New York-based investment firm Tiger Global Management LLC Monday received approvals from the Securities and Exchange Board of India for their respective initial public offer (IPO).  

The SEBI issued its observations, akin to its approval, to the IPO proposals of electric two-wheeler manufacturer Ather Energy Ltd, which is backed by global private equity firm Tiger Global. It also gave observations on Schloss Bangalore Ltd’s IPO plan, which is the parent company of luxury hotel chain 'The Leela' and is backed by Brookfield. 

Ather Energy had filed its draft offer document on September 11 and aims to raise Rs 3,100 crore from a fresh issue of shares in addition to an offer for sale of 22 million shares.  

Advertisement

Apart from some promoters and individuals offloading their shares in the OFS, Caladium Investment Pte and India's quasi-sovereign wealth fund National Investment and Infrastructure Fund (NIIF) will also sell some of their shares.  

In August this year, NIIF had invested $71 million (Rs 596 crore then) in Ather Energy. VCCircle had reported, citing sources, that the latest funding round had valued the electric vehicle startup at about $1.3 billion.  

Last year, Ather had bagged $108 million from two-wheeler major Hero MotoCorp and Singapore sovereign wealth fund GIC. Hero MotoCorp, its largest shareholder, also raised its stake by 3 percentage points in December, investing $16.9 million in the company. Tiger Global holds approximately 36.13% in the company.  

Advertisement

From the IPO proceeds, Ather Energy will use Rs 927 crore as capital expenditure for setting up an electric two-wheeler factory in Maharashtra, Rs 378 crore for prepaying or repaying debt obligations, Rs 750 for research and development, and Rs 300 crore for marketing initiatives, the company had said in its draft offer document.  

Meanwhile, Schloss Bangalore—the owning entity of The Leela—is looking to raise Rs 3,000 through a fresh issue of shares and an offer for sale of Rs 2,000 crore by Project Ballet Bangalore Holdings (DIFC) Pvt. Ltd. Project Ballet is Brookfield Asset Management’s investment vehicle and currently owns almost 100% of Schloss Bangalore.  

Schloss Bangalore will use Rs 2,700 crore of the net proceeds from the IPO to repay or prepay their borrowings in addition to corporate requirements. 

Advertisement
Brookfield Asset ManagementTiger Global ManagementIPOAther Energy LtdSchloss Bangalore LtdCaladium InvestmentNational Investment and Infrastructure Fund

Share article on

Advertisement

Related Articles

Ashoka Buildcon to sell 11 road projects to Edelweiss infra fund in $272 mn deal

Infrastructure

Ashoka Buildcon to sell 11 road projects to Edelweiss infra fund in $272 mn deal

Blackstone-backed Ventive Hospitality makes stock market debut with modest gains

Infrastructure

Blackstone-backed Ventive Hospitality makes stock market debut with modest gains

EQT, Temasek to sell Indian green energy platform O2 Power in $1.5-bn deal

Infrastructure

EQT, Temasek to sell Indian green energy platform O2 Power in $1.5-bn deal

WestBridge-backed co-working space firm IndiQube files for IPO

Infrastructure

WestBridge-backed co-working space firm IndiQube files for IPO

Premium
PE inflows into real estate rise in 2024 as warehousing's share balloons

Infrastructure

PE inflows into real estate rise in 2024 as warehousing's share balloons

Pro
Flashback 2024: Top infrastructure deals of the year

Infrastructure

Flashback 2024: Top infrastructure deals of the year

Advertisement
Google News Icon

Google News

Follow VCCircle on Google News for the latest updates on Business and Startup News

FOLLOW