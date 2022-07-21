Brighton Park invests $20 mn in automation platform AppView X

Network infrastructure management company AppViewX, on Wednesday said it has raised a Series B funding of $20 million (around Rs 156 crore) from existing investor Brighton Park Capital.

The company plans to use the fresh funds to scale its market operations, product development and overall revenue growth strategies.

Founded in 2015 by Anand Purushotaman and Karunya Sampath, AppViewX is a modular, low-code software application that enables automation and orchestration of network infrastructure and certificate management using an intuitive, context-aware, visual workflow.

“Digital transformation and the accelerated shift to multi-hybrid cloud has led to exponential growth in the number of machine and app identities. This has led to a spurt in demand for our automation platform which enables organizations to reduce this growing risk and facilitates digital transformation through streamlined workflows to prevent outages and reduce security incidents, “said Gregory Webb, chief executive officer at AppViewX.

Founded in 2019, Brighton Park Capital is a private equity firm which focuses on the software, information services and technology-enabled services sectors. The firm is also focused on high growth companies.

In January, Brighton Park Capital invested in data analytics and data engineering firm TheMathCompany.

“Brighton Park prides itself in investing in companies that are revolutionizing or disrupting their market. AppViewX is doing just that, automating Machine Identity Management to help some of the world’s biggest organizations prove success on board level topics like business risk reduction and compliance,” said Mike Gregoire, Partner and co-founder of Brighton Capital Park.

India’s automation space has been garnering investors’ attention for quite some time.

In May, Grey Orange Pte. Ltd, which operates the warehouse robotics and automation firm GreyOrange, raised $110 million from US-based investment firm Mithril Capital Management, along with separate financing provided by funds and accounts under management by BlackRock.