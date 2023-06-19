BPEA EQT, ChrysCap strike $1.1 bn deal for HDFC Credila

Credit: VCCircle

BPEA EQT group, in partnership with ChrysCapital, has inked a deal to acquire around 90% stake in education finance company HDFC Credila Financial Services Ltd (HDFC Credila) for Rs 9,060.5 crore ($1.1 billion), Housing Development Finance Corporation (HDFC) said Monday.

In a regulatory filing late Monday, the country's largest mortgage financier said Kopvoorn B.V., Moss Investments Limited, Defati Investments Holding B.V. and Infinity Partners will acquire approximately 132.9 million shares of HDFC Credila.

Kopvoorn B.V. is part of the BPEA EQT group. Moss Investments Limited, Defati Investments Holding B.V. and Infinity Partners are part of the ChrysCapital.

The investment agreement was executed on June 19, 2023, the filing said.

The transaction will require approvals from the Reserve Bank of India (RBI -which regulates HDFC as well as HDFC Credila) and monopoly watchdog Competition Commission of India (CCI). The long stop date is March 31, 2024, the filing added.

Pursuant to the proposed transaction, HDFC Credila will cease to be a subsidiary of the Corporation, and the Corporation’s shareholding in HDFC Credila will be less than 10% of HDFC Credila’s total issued and paid-up share capital.

Currently, HDFC owns 100% in HDFC Credila.

On April 21, HDFC had informed that HDFC Bank had made certain requests to the RBI which provided certain forbearances/ clarifications to HDFC Bank.

"Under the said letter, RBI had inter alia advised that shareholding in HDFC Credila Financial Services Limited (“HDFC Credila”) (a wholly-subsidiary of the Corporation) be brought down to 10% within two years from the effective date of the Scheme," the disclosure said.

Earlier, VCCircle reported that several strategic players as well as large private equity firms such as Blackstone, Warburg Pincus, and sovereign wealth funds such as Abu Dhabi Investment Authority (ADIA) and Singapore’s GIC had expressed interest in acquiring a stake in Credila.

Brothers Anil and Ajay Bohora founded Credila Financial Services as a dedicated education loan financier in 2006.

A year later, DSP Merrill Lynch invested to buy 40% equity in the lender. After DSP Merrill Lynch got acquired by Bank of America, HDFC bought the stake held by DSP Merrill Lynch in Credila in 2009.

The Bohora brothers exited HDFC Credila in December 2019 with HDFC acquiring their 9.12% ownership for around Rs 395 crore ($56 million), valuing HDFC Credila at $614 million (around Rs 4,331 crore).

As on March 31, 2023, Credila had a loan book of Rs 15,238 crore. For FY23, it reported a net profit of Rs 276 crore as against Rs 206 crore in FY22. Its gross non-performing assets ratio stood at 0.17% on March 31, compared with 0.24% as of December 31, 2022.

