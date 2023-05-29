facebook-page-view
  BPEA EQT leads race to buy HDFC's Credila, teams up with Indian PE firm

BPEA EQT leads race to buy HDFC’s Credila, teams up with Indian PE firm

By Beena Parmar

  • 29 May 2023
BPEA EQT leads race to buy HDFC’s Credila, teams up with Indian PE firm
Credit: 123RF.com

BPEA EQT (formerly Baring Private Equity Asia) has emerged as the frontrunner to acquire a majority stake in Credila Financial Services Ltd, the education loan unit of Housing Development Finance Corporation (HDFC), for as much as $1.5 billion (Rs 12,000 crore). The Asian buyout fund will likely pip rival bidders including Blackstone, Carlyle, TA Associates, and CVC Capital to clinch the deal, two people aware of the development confirmed to VCCircle.  The deal is in ......

