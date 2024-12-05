Bottomline: Peepul-controlled cookie maker Unibic had a modest FY24. Can it bounce back?

Premium

Bengaluru-based cookie maker Unibic Foods India Pvt. Ltd. recorded a tepid topline growth in FY24 amid weak urban consumer demand in a segment inundated with well-established brands. However, a solid recovery in the current financial year could hinge on how effectively the cookie maker utilizes its capacity addition. Unibic, which manufactures over ......