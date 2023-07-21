Bottomline: NIIF-backed Ayana Renewable swings to profit as capacity, revenue climb

Premium Credit: Pixabay

Ayana Renewable Power Pvt. Ltd, the green energy company majority owned by the government-backed National Investment and Infrastructure Fund (NIIF), has managed to stage a remarkable turnaround in the financial year that ended on 31 March 2023 as it expanded its portfolio and increased its revenue. Ayana, one of the largest ......