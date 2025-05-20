Bottomline: MFI sector woes hit Satya MicroCapital’s loan book, profitability

Premium Vivek Tiwari, MD and CEO, Satya MicroCapital

Satya MicroCapital, a Delhi-based microfinance institution backed by Japanese impact investor Gojo & Company Inc, saw its loan book shrink in FY25, impacted by broader asset quality stress across the microfinance sector. After reporting a consolidated net profit of Rs 123 crore in the financial year ended March 2024, the lender--registered ......