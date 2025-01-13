Boba Bhai, Quash, RePut.ai secure early-stage funding

Dhruv Kohli, founder and CEO, Boba Bhai

Quick service restaurant (QSR) startup Boba Bhai, software testing platform Quash and supply chain solutions provider RePut.ai have secured early-stage funding, the companies said.

Boba Bhai, a QSR startup serving tea, has raised Rs 30 crore, or $3.5 million, in its Series A investment round led by 8i Ventures.

Advertisement

The round also saw participation from Titan Capital Winners Fund, Global Growth Capital, DEVC and existing investors, the Bengaluru-based startup said.

The startup will use the funds to expand the brand's presence to new cities, scale operations in existing markets, introduce innovative offerings in the menu and look at new sub-brands.

Founded in 2023 by Dhruv Kohli, the company fuses flavours of Bubble Tea, K-pop Burgers, and Ice Creams, processing over 80,000 monthly orders. It has presence across nine cities, including Bengaluru, Mumbai, Chennai, Hyderabad, and Delhi, through 42 outlets.

Advertisement

RePut.ai

RePut.ai, a startup that provides supply chain solutions, has raised $1 million in a pre-seed funding round led by GrowthCap Ventures.

Angel investors such as Elevate founder Anshul Sharan, Table Sprint founder Abhijeet Kumar, Harshit Panday, and Satish Shetty also joined the round, the Bengaluru-based company said.

Advertisement

RePut.ai operates a platform in the supply chains space across the fashion, food, and mining industries using blockchain, digital product passports and predictive analytics.

Quash, an AI-powered testing platform, secured $635,000 in a pre-seed round led by Arali Ventures.

Advertisement

The Bengaluru-based company also saw participation from Java Capital, PeerCheque, DeVC by Matrix Partners, and Tracxn's Abhishek Goyal, it said in a statement.

The capital raised will be deployed to build AI agents for testing and expanding Quash's customer base to the US and European markets.

Quash was founded in 2023 by Ayush Shrivastava, Prakhar S. and Ameer Hamza. It runs a tool named Quash Automate that tests apps autonomously by making decisions and taking the steps to identify, scope, generate and execute tests.

Advertisement

Share article on Leave Your Comments