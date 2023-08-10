Bluwheelz and Metashot raise early-stage funding

(L-R) - Jaspreet Dhingra, Sanjiv Gupta and Chanpreet Sethi, co-founders of Bluwheelz

Electric vehicles (EV) fleet management services startup Bluwheelz and gaming platform Metashot have secured early-stage funding.

Bluwheelz, which provides EV fleet management services, has raised $500,000 (Rs 4.1 crore) in a seed round, led by Faad Network.

The round also saw participation from Lets Venture, as well as from undisclosed high-net-worth individuals (HNIs), and angel investors from India and the US.

With this new capital infusion, the startup will expand into other parts of the country over the next six months, along with strengthening its technological stack and diversifying its clientele.

Based out of Delhi/ NCR, Bluwheelz is an EV-based fleet management service provider which caters to a diverse set of clients operating in the domain of e-commerce, logistics, FMCG, food delivery, pharma, durables, urban mobility.

Meanwhile, Faad Network is an early-stage operator which has an angel network as well as an angel fund, which got SEBI’s approval in 2022. It has invested in over 75 startups, with follow-on rounds in more than 55% of its portfolio companies.

Benagluru-based gaming startup MetaShot secured $400,000 (Rs 3.3 crore) in a pre-seed funding round from Inflection Point Ventures along with angel investors Ankit Mehrotra, Sahil Jain and Khalid Qazi (Dineout), among others.

The funds will be used to expand the team, invest toward growth and marketing, and for research and development (R&D).

Founded by Prince Thomas, Ranjit Behera, and Ajith Sunny, MetaShot’s gaming platform with advanced sensors and proprietary technologies wherein users get an immersive cricket experience from their living rooms. MetaShot platform allows users to play with their friends or strangers from around the world.

Currently, MetaShot is operating in the Bengaluru market and plans to expand its operations to other cities in the second quarter of FY23, with further plans to venture into other cricket-playing nations soon.

