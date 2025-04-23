BluSmart-Azure: A tale of two corporate governance lapses and a common link
Stay Home. Read Quality News
Advertisement
  • Home
  • General
  • BluSmart-Azure: A tale of two corporate governance lapses and a common link

BluSmart-Azure: A tale of two corporate governance lapses and a common link

By Aman Malik

  • 23 Apr 2025
Premium
BluSmart-Azure: A tale of two corporate governance lapses and a common link

Even as brothers Puneet Singh Jaggi and Anmol Singh Jaggi, co-founders of ride-hailing firm Blusmart Mobility Pvt Ltd and green energy company Gensol Engineering Ltd, face regulatory heat and a multi-agency probe over allegations of misappropriation of funds and money laundering, they may have a curious common link with the founder ......

This is a Premium article. Please subscribe or log in to read the full story!

Here's a selection of our recent premium content.

Become a Premium member
Already a member? Click here to log in.
Advertisement

Related Articles

Premium
Grapevine: Carlyle, Avendus, Mizuho, Allianz Global, Varde Partners in news

General

Grapevine: Carlyle, Avendus, Mizuho, Allianz Global, Varde Partners in news

Premium
Grapevine: Eversource, BluSmart, Yulu, Whirlpool, and Rebel Foods in news

General

Grapevine: Eversource, BluSmart, Yulu, Whirlpool, and Rebel Foods in news

Premium
Grapevine: Ola Krutrim, Wow! Momo, Dream Sports, Cricbuzz in news

General

Grapevine: Ola Krutrim, Wow! Momo, Dream Sports, Cricbuzz in news

Independent directors exit Gensol after co-founders probed

General

Independent directors exit Gensol after co-founders probed

Premium
Deals Digest: Big-ticket PE transaction skews weekly numbers as total value tops $1 bn

General

Deals Digest: Big-ticket PE transaction skews weekly numbers as total value tops $1 bn

Premium
Early-stage venture funding bounces back but Series A cheques far below the peak

General

Early-stage venture funding bounces back but Series A cheques far below the peak

Advertisement
Google News Icon

Google News

Follow VCCircle on Google News for the latest updates on Business and Startup News

FOLLOW