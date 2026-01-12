Bluecopa, PumPumPum, two others snag early-stage funding

Bluecopa founders (from left) Nilotpal Chanda, Satya Prakash and Raghavendra Reddy

Finance operations startup Bluecopa, car leasing platform PumPumPum, warehousing startup Edgistify, and coffee startup Good Farmer Food Concepts have secured funding in separate early-stage rounds, the companies said on Monday.

Bluecopa, a finance operations automation platform, has raised $7.5 million (Rs 67.6 crore) in a Series A round led by Singapore-based Analog Partners, with participation from existing investors Blume Ventures and Dallas Venture Capital.

The startup said the funds will be used to accelerate product innovation in autonomous finance operations and expand its presence across APAC, North America, and the Middle East.

“We’re building specialized foundation models so every finance leader has an AI-native platform that doesn’t just automate tasks but fundamentally reimagines how financial operations should work,” said Satya Prakash, co-founder and CEO of Bluecopa.

Founded in 2021 by Prakash, Raghavendra Reddy, and Nilotpal Chanda, Bluecopa offers Samyx AI, which combines automation, analytics, and governance to replace manual, error-prone workflows with autonomous finance operations at scale.

PumPumPum, which offers used-car leasing and full-stack corporate mobility solutions, has raised Rs 18 crore ($1.9 million) in a pre-Series A equity round, led by early-stage venture capital firm LC Nueva, with participation from Mufin Green and Anupam Finserv.

Operated by Dream Road Technologies Pvt Ltd, the startup plans to deploy the capital raised to advance its asset-light fintech platform, expand employee leasing partnerships, strengthen OEM and dealer networks across new, used and EV segments, deepen its presence in metro markets, and scale its technology, sales and customer success teams.

Edgistify, a warehousing and fulfillment platform, has raised $1.4 million in a funding round led by Dubai-based VC fund NB Ventures and global supply chain veteran Rajesh Ranavat.

The round also saw participation from PhysicsWallah co-founder Prateek Maheshwari, PhysicsWallah CGO Vivek Gaur, former Adani Group CHRO Vikram Tandon, and other angel investors.

Founded by Umang Shukla, Antim Suman, and Kamal Kishore Kumawat, Edgistify is an AI-driven warehousing and fulfillment partner that combines warehousing, order management, transportation, and on-ground operations into a single execution ecosystem. The company operates a warehouse network across India.

Good Farmer Food Concepts, the parent company of coffee brands Maverick & Farmer Coffee and Square Burgers & Co, has raised $1.5 million in an ongoing pre-Series A round led by investment firm CreedCap, with participation from Indian tennis player Rohan Bopanna, former India cricket team captain Rahul Dravid, and Meraki Sport & Entertainment.

The startup said it will use the fresh funds to expand its national cafe footprint, invest in R&D and production infrastructure, and bolster its retail vertical, which focuses on specialty coffee SKUs and curated equipment for home brewers.

The company plans to open new outlets in Mumbai, Delhi-NCR, Goa, and Bengaluru. It currently operates seven outlets across Bengaluru and Goa, and expects to reach 10 outlets by the end of the year.

Founded by Ashish D’abreo, Sreeram Gangadharan, and Tej Thammaiah, Good Farmer Food Concepts operates across specialty coffee, cafés, and health-forward food concepts, with an emphasis on quality, innovation, and responsible sourcing.

