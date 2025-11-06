Blackstone-owned Horizon Industrial Parks names Urvish Rambhia as CEO
  Blackstone-owned Horizon Industrial Parks names Urvish Rambhia as CEO

Blackstone-owned Horizon Industrial Parks names Urvish Rambhia as CEO

By Swet Sarika

  • 06 Nov 2025
Blackstone-owned Horizon Industrial Parks names Urvish Rambhia as CEO
Urvish Rambhia, CEO, Horizon Industrial Parks

Horizon Industrial Parks, a logistics platform in India owned and managed by Blackstone Real Estate funds, today announced the appointment of Urvish Rambhia as its chief executive officer. 

In the new role, Rambhia will oversee the platform’s continued growth, partnering with Blackstone to build the business for long-term success. Rambhia joins from Blackstone, where he most recently served as principal in the India Real Estate team. During his tenure, he supported investments across sectors, including data centers and logistics, and played an instrumental role in establishing Horizon Industrial Parks

“Logistics is one of Blackstone’s highest conviction themes globally, including in India, where we bring scale, operational expertise, and a track record of success. We have built one of the largest logistics portfolios in India through Horizon Industrial Parks, and we will continue to support its growth,” said Asheesh Mohta, head, India Real Estate, Blackstone.  

“I’ve been fortunate to have supported Horizon Industrial Parks since its inception and  honoured to lead the platform's next phase of growth through this partnership with Blackstone and strengthen our leadership in this sector,” said Urvish Rambhia, chief executive officer, Horizon Industrial Parks.  

Since its launch in 2022, Horizon Industrial Parks has scaled to 54 million square feet of Grade-A warehouse space across 42 parks in 10 key urban centres and Tier II markets, spread across 2,100 acres with 53 million square feet of leasable area.

