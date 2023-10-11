facebook-page-view
Stay Home. Read Quality News
Advertisement
  • Home
  • TMT
  • Blackstone holds initial talks with Disney for stake in India arm

Blackstone holds initial talks with Disney for stake in India arm

By Reuters

  • 11 Oct 2023
Blackstone holds initial talks with Disney for stake in India arm
Disney+ Hotstar logo is seen in this illustration. | Credit: Reuters

Private equity firm Blackstone has held preliminary discussions with Walt Disney to acquire a stake in the Indian arm of the entertainment firm, two sources familiar with the matter told Reuters on Wednesday.

Blackstone is the latest suitor for Disney's assets in the hyper competitive Indian market, where it has been exploring a sale or a joint venture partner for the digital and TV business.

Blackstone and Disney declined to comment.

Advertisement

Blackstone-backed US media firm Candle Media, founded by former Disney executives, led conversations between the two parties last week, one of the sources said.

Indian newspaper The Economic Times first reported the talks earlier on Wednesday. Disney has also held talks with Indian billionaires Gautam Adani and Sun TV Network owner Kalanithi Maran, Bloomberg News reported last week.

With subscriber exits accelerating, Disney has sought to revive the fortunes of its streaming business in India by offering free cricket on smartphones, betting that the strategy will boost advertising revenue.

Advertisement

It has meanwhile lost streaming rights for some key cricket tournaments to Indian billionaire Mukesh Ambani's broadcasting unit - including the Indian Premier League and the national cricket team's bilateral matches.

BlackstoneWalt Disney

Share article on

Advertisement

Articles

Birla Carbon snaps up Belgium carbon nanotubes maker

Manufacturing

Birla Carbon snaps up Belgium carbon nanotubes maker

Early-stage startups Nawgati, Curelo secure capital

TMT

Early-stage startups Nawgati, Curelo secure capital

Zolve secures $100 mn debt facility from Community Investment Management

Finance

Zolve secures $100 mn debt facility from Community Investment Management

Blackstone holds initial talks with Disney for stake in India arm

TMT

Blackstone holds initial talks with Disney for stake in India arm

Turtlemint, Leap backer Jungle Ventures launches programme for early-stage startups

TMT

Turtlemint, Leap backer Jungle Ventures launches programme for early-stage startups

Tata Capital's fund writes $10 mn cheque to Apex Kidney Care

Healthcare

Tata Capital's fund writes $10 mn cheque to Apex Kidney Care

Advertisement