Bizongo names Ex-Freshworks’ product head as its Vice President of Product

Bizongo, a tech-enabled B2B platform, has appointed former Freshworks Director, Deepanjan Chattopadhyay as the Vice President of Product. The company has also announced a series of acquisitions, following the appointment, including Clean Slate and Hexa to enhance Bizongo’s technology stack.

In his new role, Chattopadhyay will oversee the product strategy and implementation with a keen emphasis on managing market-focused product development and driving innovation across the Mumbai-based firm’s product roadmap.

Chattopadhyay has nearly two decades of experience in product management, development, and strategy. In his most recent role as the Product leader for Freshworks’s flagship product, Freshdesk, he leveraged his extensive knowledge of customer experience and business insights to scale the solution’s reach to thousands of businesses across the globe.

Bizongo has assisted Indian businesses in automating their supply chains, gaining access to working capital, and growing their customer base.

“With his strategic leadership skills and practical, hands-on experience in product development, business management, and operations across a variety of industries, Chattopadhyay is a good fit for our current clientele and target markets, said Ankit Tomar, Co-founder and Chief Technology and People Officer, Bizongo.

“As we continue to offer comparable advantages to manufacturers throughout Southeast Asia, Deepanjan will contribute to the company's further growth with his extensive knowledge,” he added.

Chattopadhyay said that he believes Bizongo as a company has a great business model and a talented team that positions it uniquely to capitalise on the ever-changing e-commerce space.

“I am hopeful that my diverse experience in envisioning, developing and scaling products will benefit Bizongo,” he added.

Previously, Chattopadhyay has also been associated with fintech leader Highradius and supply chain software major e2open, apart from others.

