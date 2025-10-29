BII to invest $75 mn for Macquarie-backed Blueleaf Energy's India plans

BII and Blueleaf executives while signing the investment agreement

British International Investment (BII), the UK's development finance institution, said on Wednesday it would invest $75 million to aid the India expansion plans of Blueleaf Energy, a Macquarie Asset Management-owned renewable energy platform.

The funding is intended to accelerate clean energy deployment in markets across Asia.

The investment will be made in Blueleaf's utility-scale solar, wind, and energy storage projects in India, and is expected to generate more than 3.2 gigawatt-hours (GWh) of clean energy annually.

Advertisement

The investment aligns with BII's broader strategy to accelerate the energy transition in emerging markets.

It has committed more than $95 million this year to climate-focused platforms in Southeast Asia, including co-investments in utility-scale renewable assets and early-stage clean energy businesses.

Earlier in the year, BII set up a renewable energy joint venture focused on Southeast Asia with two partners. BII backs various entities focused on clean energy in India such as Mahindra & Mahindra's EV unit.

Advertisement

India, the world's fourth-largest renewable energy producer, has set a target of 500 GW of non-fossil fuel capacity by 2030, with the country already surpassing 256 GW of installed energy capacity as of September.

Singapore-headquartered Blueleaf Energy operates in Southeast Asia, India, Taiwan, and Japan, with a project pipeline that includes more than 4.5 GW of energy generation assets and nearly 3 GWh of storage projects.

Advertisement

Share article on Leave Your Comments