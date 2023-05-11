Bertelsmann-backed Lendingkart elevates three executives to strengthen top deck

(L-R) Dipanshu Rajpurohit, Ram Deshpande, Abhishek Singh

Digital lender Lendingkart Technologies Pvt Ltd on Thursday elevated Abhishek Singh, Dipanshu Rajpurohit and Ram Deshpande in the capacities of chief operating officer, chief business officer and chief marketing officer, respectively.

In his new role, Singh will be responsible for the overall profit and loss (P&L) and management of business operations, including designing and implementing business strategies, overseeing daily operations and comprehensive goals for performance to deliver profitable growth and a sustainable business.

He has over 22 years of experience in retail financial services and in his last three years as chief analytics officer and then chief business officer at Lendingkart, the company said in a statement.

On the other hand, Rajpurohit, who was earlier the senior vice president and head of sales and revenue operations, will now oversee all aspects of the core business, working closely with the leadership team to develop and implement strategies to drive profitable growth, increase revenue and improve operational efficiency.

Meanwhile, Deshpande will be responsible for leading marketing communication, product marketing, on-deck merchandising, advertising, public relations, and brand marketing efforts.

With over 21 years of corporate experience in various business domains, he joined Lendingkart as the marketing head and handled the marketing efforts at the company.

Since its inception, Lendingkart has disbursed over Rs 14,000 crores to over 2 lakh MSMEs (micro, small and medium enterprises) in over 4,000 cities and towns across all states and union territories of India. It competes against the likes of Aye Finance, Clix Capital, NeoGrowth, and FlexiLoans.

The company recently acquired retail lender Upwards Fintech for around Rs 100 crore to offer personal loans to small businesses.

Share article on Leave Your Comments