Lendingkart enters retail lending with Upwards buy

Harshvardhan Lunia, founder and chief executive officer, Lendingkart

Fintech startup Lendingkart Technologies Pvt Ltd on Wednesday said it has acquired retail lender Upwards Fintech to offer personal loans for small businesses.

The part-cash and part-equity valued Upwards at around Rs 100-120 crore and gave exits to some of its existing investors.

The Mumbai-based company had raised capital from Shunwei Capital, India Quotient and Mayfield Fund.

Founded in 2017, Upwards offers personal loans to salaried professionals and offers facilities such as automated loan underwriting and disbursement process to reduce the timeline for processing loans to a few hours.

The company, with nearly 70 employees, has disbursed loans north of Rs 500 crore till date. It claims to be operating in over 200 cities in India and aims to expand its footprint under Lendingkart.

“Post-acquisition, Upwards will continue to work separately. The buyout will help Lendingkart provide access to capital to the blue-collared workforce employed with micro-small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) as well as to those individuals who are just starting their businesses,” said Harshvardhan Lunia, founder and chief executive officer, Lendingkart.

“Upwards has the best-in-class lending capabilities for its target marketplace in providing personal loans. With this partnership, Upwards will be aptly positioned to execute its strategy of helping customers smoothly obtain personal loans,” said Lunia.

Lendingkart was founded by Lunia in 2014. It provided capital access to SMEs, and pits against the likes of Aye Finance, Clix Capital, NeoGrowth, and FlexiLoans. The company also runs four algorithm-driven platforms—2gthr, Cred8, Xlr8 and Collec10—aimed at enhancing the lending capabilities of banks and other lenders. In turn, they help the company to mitigate the risks involved in lending. Lunia said that the company will look towards acquiring more algorithm-driven platforms complimenting its businesses.

The firm is backed by Fullerton Financial Holdings Pte Ltd, Bertelsmann India Investments, Sistema Asia Fund and IndiaQuotient, and has raised around Rs 1050 crore in equity to date.

Lendingkart had posted a revenue of Rs 616 crore last fiscal. It is looking to end FY23 with a topline of more than Rs 800 crore. On the other hand, it is eying to clock over Rs 100 crore in profit this fiscal against Rs 203 crore loss in FY22. It has already posted a profit before tax of Rs 51 crore in H1FY23.

The company has disbursed loans worth more than Rs 11,500 crore. “We will close this year at a book size of Rs 5000 crore. We aim to close FY24 and FY25 at around Rs 7500 crore and Rs 11,000 crore, respectively. That’s more than a 2x growth in 2-3 years," Lunia had said in an earlier interaction with VCCircle.

