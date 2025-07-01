Bambrew, Zango, Lamark, others secure funding

Vaibhav Bhatia, founder and CEO of Lamark Biotech

Sustainable packaging startup Bambrew, regulatory compliance firm Zango, biopharma company Lamark, biomanufacturing startup Loopworm, and space-tech startup Astrophel Aerospace have raised funding in separate early-stage rounds, the companies said on Tuesday

Bambrew, a Bengaluru-based sustainable packaging solutions provider, has raised Rs 90 crore (about $10.3 million) in a strategic round led by former Essel Propack executive Ashok Goel, along with Japanese venture capital firm Enrission India Capital.

Advertisement

Founded in 2019 by Vaibhav Anant, the firm develops alternatives to single-use plastics, using bamboo fiber, agro-waste, seaweed, recycled paper, and other natural resources.

The investment will help the company accelerate innovation, scale manufacturing, and expand its presence in global markets, including the Middle East and North America.

“We also see strong potential in the D2C (direct-to-consumer) space, where consumers are actively seeking environmentally-conscious alternatives. It’s a proud moment to be backed by partners who understand both the industry and the urgency of the problem,” said Vaibhav Anant, founder and CEO of Bambrew.

Advertisement

Regulatory compliance firm Zango has raised $4.8 million (Rs 41 crore) in a seed round led by Nexus Venture Partners, with participation from South Park Commons, Allica Bank CEO Richard Davies, Alan Morgan, Mark Ransford, No Label Ventures, and Start Ventures.

Founded in 2024 by Ritesh Singhania and Shashank Agarwal, Zango blends AI with subject-matter expertise to automate regulatory processes like horizon scanning, gap analysis, and controls testing for global financial institutions. It operates out of London, San Francisco, and Bengaluru.

Advertisement

The firm said the funds will be used to expand teams in London and Bengaluru, and to build out additional product modules for its AI-native governance, risk, and compliance (GRC) platform. It also plans to expand to financial services verticals beyond banking, such as insurance and asset management.

Lamark Biotech

Biopharma firm Lamark Biotech has secured Rs 6.5 crore in a pre-Series A round led by IAN Group, including IAN Alpha Fund.

Advertisement

Founded in 2018 by biochemist Vaibhav Bhatia, Ahmedabad-based Lamark Biotech is developing proprietary formulations of biologics for chronic and life-altering diseases, including a new class of temperature-resilient biologics that retain potency under extreme conditions.

Its lead candidate, InsulinStrong, targets the Indian insulin market, with plans to expand across Southeast Asia and the UAE. Its proprietary ProteoStrong platform enables the stabilization of fragile protein-based drugs–such as insulin, monoclonal antibodies, and enzymes–without altering their molecular structure.

The company also plans to expand into diabetic eye disease and cancer immunotherapy.

Advertisement

Over the next two years, Lamark plans to file new international patents, begin early clinical trials, and partner with pharma companies, contract drug makers, and global health agencies.

Biomanufacturing startup Loopworm has closed a pre-Series A round, raising $3.25 million from existing investor WaterBridge Ventures and Enrission India Capital..

Founded by Ankit Alok Bagaria and Abhi Gawri, Loopworm has developed a new approach to producing recombinant protein, which typically involves genetically modifying microorganisms like yeast or bacteria. Instead, the company uses silkworms as living factories to produce complex proteins, enabling faster, cheaper and more sustainable production.

Bengaluru-based Loopworm said it is aiming to commercialize its recombinant protein production platform, initially targeting diagnostics, animal vaccines, and other applications with lower regulatory barriers.

It currently operates a 6,000-tonne-per-year insect processing facility in Bengaluru and exports protein and oil derived from silkworms and other farmed insects to Europe, South America, and ASEAN countries for use across aquaculture and pet food industries.

Astrophel Aerospace

Pune-based Astrophel Aerospace has raised Rs 6.84 crore ($800,000) in a pre-seed funding round led by a consortium of individual investors and angel venture firms.

Founded by Suyash Bafna and Immanuel Louis, Astrophel Aerospace is developing affordable launch vehicles for small satellites, leveraging semi-cryogenic propulsion technology.

The space-tech startup said the funds will be used to develop a reusable semi-cryogenic launch vehicle, and scale in-house R&D to develop missile-grade guidance systems and components. It expects to have a working, reusable prototype ready for testing in the next 24 to 36 months.

Share article on Leave Your Comments